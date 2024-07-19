Spencer, Taylor, Aili, and Prof. Martinez outdueled the surprisingly happy Prof. Puljung and the clearly disappointed members of his lab (Molly, Stella, and Shayla) to win the Inaugural Matterhorn Invitational held at Matterhorn Mini Golf in Canton, CT on July 19th. Those with keen eyes will note Prof. Ashby in the photo; despite playing a sterling round of golf, the lack of any laboratory students on his team was viewed by hard-liners on the Invitational rules committee to be a disqualifying factor. An appeal may be in order.

As is only fitting for a treasure of such immeasurable worth, the Invitational trophy will be given a place of honor in the Martinez Lab (specific location undisclosed, for security reasons) until the 2025 rematch. Members of the Trinity College golf team with interests in studying ion channels should reach out to Prof. Puljung, as he is currently planning his revenge.