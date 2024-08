Congratulations to Ingrid for winning a FUN travel award to present her work from the Martinez lab at the upcoming 2024 Neuroscience conference in Chicago, IL. Ingrid’s poster is titled “Altered sensitivity to cocaine in adolescent spontaneously hypertensive rats, a rodent model of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder” and will be presented during the morning session on Tuesday, October 8th. Please consider coming by if you’re planning to be at the conference!