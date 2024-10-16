Several members of the Martinez Lab attended the recent Neuroscience Meeting in Chicago, IL. Aili Ramsden ’25 and Taylor Mikolajczak ’25 presented their research at the Faculty for Undergraduate Neuroscience (FUN) poster session on Saturday, October 5th, whereas alumnus Ingrid Schoenborn ’24 and current student Spencer Rooney ’27 presented their work at the main meeting on Tuesday, October 8th. Unofficial Martinez lab member (but official Grubb lab member) Nick Crotty BS ’24/MA ’25 also presented his work at the main meeting on Tuesday. Congratulations to all students on a job well done!