Congratulations to PBPL Major Erin DeMarco ’23, Published Author of Op-Ed

Posted on April 28, 2022 by Nop Phongpetra

By Panop (Nop) Phongpetra ’23

Editor-in-Chief

The Public Policy and Law Department is very proud of Erin DeMarco ’23, a junior Public Policy and Law major whose op-ed was published in the Connecticut Mirror‘s Viewpoints!

For the Public Policy and Law Internship (PBPL-398) course, students are required to submit written academic assignments that are related to the internship placement and the students’ area of concentration in the major. One component is an op-ed piece on a policy issue or question that is related to the work of the organization.

You can read Erin’s op-ed below or here. Congratulations again, Erin!

Current mental health proposals fail to boost vital community services

