Digital Storytelling for Community Learning

Faculty Workshop by the Community Learning Initiative at Trinity College

Co-Sponsored with Trinity’s Center for Teaching and Learning and CT & RI Campus Compact

Guest speaker: Brianna Derr

Digital Pedagogy and Scholarship Specialist for Video, Bucknell University

Date and time: Friday March 24th 2017 from 10am to 1:30pm

Location: 1823 Room, 2nd Floor, Raether Library, Trinity College, Hartford CT – campus map

Please RSVP by March 17th at http://ctcampuscompact.org/event/digital-storytelling-workshop

Would you like to learn about new ways to communicate the work that your students do with community partners? Would you like to share your collaborative work in a way that enhances its visibility and impact? Or are you looking for new ways to engage with your community partners and more effectively share the results of your work with a broader audience?If so, please join us on March 24th to learn how you can document the story of your community-based projects using digital media. Brianna Derr will show us how and why storytelling — through the use of video, podcasts, blogs or mapping – can be an effective tool for college-community partnerships. The second half of the workshop will include short presentations of on-going digital projects here at Trinity and elsewhere, and an opportunity to discuss how you might document the story of your own CLI projects.

Teams of faculty and community partners are encouraged to register for the workshop.

9:30 to 10:00 am Registration and Coffee

10:00 to 10:45 am “The Stories We Tell: Documenting Community Experience through Multimodal Projects”

10:45 to 11:45 am Breakout Session: What Makes a Good Story?

12:00 to 12:45 pm Lunch: Presentations of Digital Projects in Practice with Q & A

12:45 to 1:30 pm Small Group Discussion: Crafting a Story for your CLI Projects

See Brianna Derr’s workshop website, “What’s Your Digital Flavor?” http://digitalflavor.blogs.bucknell.edu, with links to projects showcased in her opening talk, as well as additional resources for teaching and creating digital storytelling projects. Brianna Derr works with students and faculty to integrate video and digital media into the course curriculum and faculty and student research. What she enjoys most about meeting and working with students and faculty is sharing the creative process and aiding in the discovery of new innovative ways to educate. She has presented extensively at conferences and workshops across the country.