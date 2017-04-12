Megan Faver Hartline named Associate Director of Community Learning at Trinity College

The Community Learning Initiative welcomes Megan Faver Hartline, our new Associate Director, who will join the Trinity Community in mid-June, 2017. Megan is completing her Ph.D. in Writing and Rhetoric at the University of Louisville, and her dissertation combines institutional ethnography and rhetorical analysis to explore how university policies influence how faculty and graduate students participate in community engagement. At Trinity, Megan will focus on building course-based relationships between faculty and Hartford community partners, and broadening pathways to enrich student involvement, such as the Community Action Gateway for first-year students and the CLI Research Fellows program for advanced undergraduates.

Megan defines herself as a “community-engaged” educator who develops students’ critical thinking and empathy through writing. She brings an impressive portfolio of writing assignments that enrich student involvement with local community organizations, which she designed for courses such as Research Writing, Scientific and Technical Writing, and Writing in the Public Interest. In addition, Megan collaborated with colleagues to launch a two-week Digital Media Academy for sixth-grade girls in historically low-performing public schools in the Louisville region.

Among her many accomplishments, Megan received the Barbara Plattus Award for Excellence in Graduate Teaching from the University of Louisville, and served as the assistant director of the Thomas R. Watson annual conference in rhetoric and composition. Her published works appear Community Literacy Journal, JAC, Kairos, and Computers and Composition Online. Learn more about her work at https://meganhartline.wordpress.com.