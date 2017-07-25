Community Learning feedback and Action Lab preview at Trinity

We are reaching out to our friends in Hartford-area organizations who have partnered in recent years with Trinity College faculty and students through our Community Learning Initiative (CLI). We invite you to join us for a small-group conversation to listen to your past experiences and how you might want to continue partnering with us moving forward. Also, we will preview our Liberal Arts Action Lab, a partnership between Trinity and Capital Community College that builds on our Community Learning Initiative, and will open at our downtown campus on Constitution Plaza in January 2018. We value your input and welcome you to get involved.

At these meetings, we will start with questions such as:

What is working well in your partnerships with Trinity College faculty and students?

What do you want faculty or students to know before they partner with you?

What are areas of interest that you would like to explore with Trinity students and faculty in the future?

Additionally, we have a few new faces to introduce. Megan Hartline has joined CLI as Associate Director, and Megan Brown is the Director of the Action Lab. In July, Jack Dougherty became Faculty Director of CLI and also serves as Trinity’s Faculty Director of the Action Lab.

There will be three different opportunities for you to join us (location at Trinity TBA):

Tuesday, August 15, 3:30-4:30 pm

Wednesday, August 23, 2:00-3:00 pm

Wednesday, August 30, 9:00-10:00 am

If you are interested, please RSVP using this form. Please RSVP for each person planning to attend.

We hope to see you at one of these meetings! But if you’re not available to attend in person, please contact us, and one of us will call to hear your feedback