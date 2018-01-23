Join us for our Spring 2018 Workshop on Writing and Community Learning!

At this half-day workshop for faculty, staff, and community partners from across New England, we will engage with big-picture questions about what participants want students to learn in their community-engaged courses and consider how they might use writing to achieve those goals. Participants will hear from renowned community literacy scholar Ellen Cushman, gain valuable writing resources (including sample assignments), and take part in small- and large-group discussions about why, when, and how to use writing across community learning contexts.

Guest Speaker: Ellen Cushman, Associate Dean of Academic Affairs, Diversity, and Inclusion; Dean’s Professor of Civic Sustainability at Northeastern University; Cherokee Nation citizen.

Date and Time: Friday, March 23rd from 10 – 2

Location: Trinity College, Hartford CT, Room TBA

9:30 – Registration and Coffee

10:00 – Welcome

10:15 – Keynote Address by Ellen Cushman

11:00 – Free Writing Exercise

11:10 – Presentation by Megan Hartline: Types of Writing for Community Learning

11:30 – Small-Group Discussions

12:00 – Lunch and Breakout Sessions Sessions will include: digital writing, reflection writing, professional writing for community partners, and research writing in the discipline

1:00 – Wrap-Up Conversation with Ellen Cushman

Check back soon to RSVP online.

This workshop is presented by Trinity College’s Community Learning Initiative and co-sponsored by Trinity’s Center for Teaching and Learning and Campus Compact Southern New England.

