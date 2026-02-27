Dr. Megan Crutcher Gives Presentation on Maritime Archaeology in Liberia

Liberia is primarily known as the first African nation to free itself from colonization, but in Dr. Crutcher’s presentation on February 26th, she discussed in depth how modern cargo ship wrecks and ghost ships can provide useful information about the area’s archaeological history. In her talk, Dr. Crutcher said, “Liberia is inherently a maritime country with a maritime history,” an aspect of archaeology that is often underrepresented and underresearched in of more land-based sites. She continued in depth about the different kinds of shipwrecks and what information each can give, and even gave specific examples of ships that have crashed or gone missing in the area. Dr. Crutcher ended with how these findings and the relatedresearch affected the growth of Liberia as a country and how it continues to affect Liberia today. More on her research can be found here. We at the Trinity Classics department are very grateful for her insights and for giving such an in-depth and informative presentation.