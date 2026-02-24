There’s More Help Here Than You Think

When students struggle it’s not because they aren’t capable; it’s because they try to figure everything out alone. Trinity has a wide range of resources in place to support you in a variety of areas including academics, well-being, and practical support. Don’t wait until you’re overwhelmed! Over the next few days, we’re hosting two events: one event helps you understand what’s available; the other gives you structured time to actually use the assistance we offer.

Snacks & Support (Tuesday, March 3, 3:00–6:00 PM, Level A of the Library) is a low-pressure, drop-in event. You can stop by for five minutes or stay longer. Grab homemade cookies, popcorn, chocolate, or fresh fruit, and talk with people from across campus whose work centers on student success.

Yes, research librarians and the Writing Center will be there. But so will the Peer Research Center, the Aetna Quantitative Center, Blume Language and Culture Learning Center, Watkinson, Digital Learning & Scholarship, Social Science Research, Academic Advising, Office of Career & Life Design, the Health Center, Health and Counseling, Student Accessibility Resource Center, Sustainability, Office of Spiritual and Religious Life, and the Chartwells Campus Dietitian.

If you’re working on a thesis, doing research for a class assignment, managing midterms, navigating accommodations, or just trying to stay on top of everything (all while being healthy, fueling our bodies, and participating in extra curriculars) … then this is the right event for you!

Research & Write (Wednesday, March 4, 4:00-6:00 PM) is a focused, distraction-reduced work session in the Digital Scholarship Studio, RLITC 182. This event is intentionally simple: you bring the assignment, and we create the conditions to help you make real progress. Phones can be checked at the door if you want fewer distractions. Research librarians and Writing Center staff will be available for in-the-moment support while you work.

If you’re a senior working on a thesis, this session is especially useful. Big projects don’t usually stall because students lack ideas; they stall because it’s hard to sit down, focus deeply, and move from research to writing. Research & Write is built for exactly that moment. Registration is available but not required for this event. You can show up, get what you need, and leave. No need to stay for the entire time! Midterms don’t have to be something you go through alone; the support you need is right here!