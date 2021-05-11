2021 prize winners!

Photo: prize winners from 2020 and 2021 from left to right: Zac Schurman, Tiffany Stowers, George Adams, Alex Sowinski, Peter Teel, Bryn Hudson, and Ananya Usharani Ravishankar (photo by Vincent Tomasso).

At a rare in-person event on a cloudy-but-still-warmish Monday May 11th, we honored Trinity students on Honors Day. Several students were awarded prizes for their hard work in Greek and Latin courses in 2020 and 2021. For the 2019-2020 academic year, George Adams was awarded the James Goodwin Prize in Advanced Greek, Jacob Armentrout was awarded the James A. Notopoulos Prize in Advanced Latin, David Marottolo was awarded the Melvin W. Title Prize in Advanced Latin, Bailey McKeon was awarded the James A. Notopoulos Prize in First-Year Latin, Keith Tanner was awarded the James Goodwin Prize in First-Semester Greek, and Ananya Usharani Ravishankar was awarded the James Goodwin Prize in Advanced Greek. For the 2020-2021 academic year, George Adams was awarded the James Goodwin Prize in Advanced Greek, Alex Chen was awarded the John C. Williams in First-Year Greek, Bryn Hudson was awarded the Melvin W. Title prize in Advanced Latin as well as the James A. Notopoulos Presidential Fellow Prize, Jill Schuck was awarded the James A. Notopoulos Prize in First-Year Latin, Alex Sowinski was awarded the James A. Notopoulos Prize in Advanced Latin, Tiffany Stowers was awarded the John C. Williams Prize in First-Semester Greek, Keith Tanner was awarded the Reverend Paul H. Barbour Prize in Intermediate Greek, and Ananya Usharani Ravishankar was awarded the James Goodwin Prize in Advanced Greek.

Several of these students are receiving another prize this year, the ultimate prize for years of hard work at Trinity: they’re graduating! George Adams (Classical Studies & Philosophy), Bryn Hudson (Classical Studies & History), David Marottolo (Classical Studies & Music), Peter Teel (Philosophy), and Ananya Usharani Ravishankar (Philosophy).