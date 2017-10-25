[Posted by Andy Geary, volunteer, who is Director of Special Programs at the Windsor Public Library]

For those unaware, the Watkinson Library recently received an amazing collection of comic books, graphic novels, and magazines. Over the past few weeks, I have been lucky enough to catalog and paw through literally thousands of new and old-school comics ranging from Green Lantern Corps to Archie, Punisher: War Zone to My Little Pony, Harley Quinn to The Walking Dead, and much more.

As a child of the late 80s/early 90s, I was thrilled to discover the very first 1984 issue of Eastman and Laird’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles within the Watkinson’s new collection. It’s a second printing valued at around $800-$1,000 and the inside of the book sports an autograph by co-creator Kevin Eastman and a totally bodacious original sketch of one of your favorite heroes in a half shell. Turtle power!

Just wait until we’re finished cataloging the entire collection. If you’re into comics, it’ll blow your mind.