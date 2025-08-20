Downloading Course Files

Using the Folder Resource to Store Course Files

While Moodle doesn’t have a course-wide “Files” area or “Download All Files” button, the Folder resource gives you the next best thing: a single place per week (or for the whole semester) with a Download folder link that zips everything inside.

Recommended workflow

1) Plan your structure

Decide how students should find files:

One master folder for the whole course (e.g., “All Course Files”)

Smaller folders by week/module/topic (e.g., “Week 03 • Readings & Slides”)

2) Add a Folder resource (per unit or one master)

Turn editing on in your course. Add an activity or resource → Folder. Give it a clear name (e.g., “Week 03 • Readings & Slides” or “All Course Files”). Add a one-line description (“All readings and slides for Week 03”). Optional display choice: On a separate page (best for many files; keeps the course page tidy)

On the course page (nice for a short list)

3) Upload files

You have two easy options:

Batch upload: Drag and drop multiple files into the Folder’s Content area when creating/editing it.

Add as you go: Edit the Folder anytime to drop in new files.

Time-saver: Have a folder on your computer already? Zip it, upload the .zip into the Folder’s file manager, then Unzip (right-click menu in the file picker). Sub-folders are preserved.

Avoid confusion: Don’t duplicate files both inside the Folder and separately on the course page. Keep the Folder as the single source of truth.

4) Place it where students will see it

Per-week folders: Put the Folder at the top of each section so it’s the first item students see.

One master folder: Place it in the General section at the top and label it clearly (e.g., “Download All Course Materials”).

5) Show students how to download everything

When students open the Folder, they’ll see Download folder (creates a .zip of that Folder’s contents). Tell them on day one (or in your syllabus) that each Folder has a one-click download.

6) Keep it current

Add/remove files in the Folder any time. The Download folder link always grabs the latest contents automatically.

Helpful tips