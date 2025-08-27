Adding an External Tool in Moodle 4.5

Since updating to Moodle 4.5, adding an external tool has changed slightly. To add a tool not shown in the “Add an activity or resource” menu, navigate to “More” on the blue bar of options and select LTI External Tools. There you will find more tools. You can turn the tool on by using the toggle next to it. Afterwards, it should then appear regularly in your activity chooser. If you are trying to add a tool not listed in the LTI External Tool menu, please get in touch with your instructional technologist for assistance.