What’s New in Moodle 4.5

We’re excited to announce that our Moodle learning management system will soon be updated from version 4.1 to 4.5. While this new release brings meaningful improvements to the user experience, teaching workflows, and overall performance, most are minor tweaks rather than major changes.

We have added the “Timeline” block to the Dashboard. This block will give students an overview of due dates for assignments and other activities across all courses.

This block will give students an overview of due dates for assignments and other activities across all courses. You will see a new “Get Help” block in all courses. This block contains quick links to academic support resources for students. You can edit, move or delete this block if you wish.

This block contains quick links to academic support resources for students. You can edit, move or delete this block if you wish. Faster Course Editing: You can now add an activity or resource in the desired location rather than having to add it to the bottom of a section then move it. You can use “Bulk Actions” to move, copy or delete multiple items at once.



As always feel free to reach out to your Instructional Technologist or Dave Tatem with any questions.