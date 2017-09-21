Dr. Lenski’s AIA lecture on Roman refugees!

Yesterday the department of Classics at Trinity had the pleasure of hosting Dr. Noel Lenski of Yale University for an AIA (Archaeological Institute of America) lecture. Dr. Lenski spoke to us about the Romans’ practices, assumptions, and pitfalls of settling refugees in their empire, particularly in the later Roman Empire. He also discussed modern parallels in the recent Syrian refugee crisis. Trinity faculty and students really enjoyed your talk, Dr. Lenski. Thank you!

My personal favorite slide featured a berserk Arnold Schwarzenegger as Conan in the 1982 film Conan the Barbarian: