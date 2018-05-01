Trinity Classics Hosts MACTe XIX!

On April 27th 2018 the Trinity department of Classics, spearheaded by Dr. Vince Tomasso, organized the nineteenth semi-annual meeting of MACTe: the Massachusetts And Connecticut and everyone group for junior faculty in Classics. The meetings are held once in the fall and once in the spring of each year, and attract pre-tenure professors of Classics from around northern New England to present their work and receive feedback from their peers.

At MACTe XIX, four presenters pre-circulated their papers on subjects as wide-ranging as the use of Latin by Julius Caesar and the use of trees as metaphors for language history by Varro. Our own Dr. Meredith Safran presented her work on comparing Aeneas of Virgil’s epic with the character Lieutenant Kara “Starbuck” Thrace in the television series Battlestar Galactica (2003-2009) as a character who goes to the underworld and comes back with special knowledge.

MACTe participants also got to enjoy the first truly sunny and warm day of spring in Hartford.