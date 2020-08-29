Trinity’s Classical Studies graduates 2020!

Spring 2020 was a very difficult semester, but four students majoring in Classical Studies rose to meet the challenge and graduated!

Whitney Hall graduated with majors in both Classical Studies and Religious Studies. This year, she was inducted into Eta Sigma Phi, in addition to being a leader in Trinity’s Life Design fellowship. She was a participant in Dr. Risser’s on-going excavation project in Akko, Israel in 2019. In the future, she looks forward to pursuing her interest in digital marketing.

Trea Mannello was Classical Studies’ Presidential Scholar for 2019-2020 and President of Zeta Kappa, Trinity’s chapter of the honorary undergraduate society Eta Sigma Phi. She graduated with majors in Classical Studies and in Anthropology.

Kristen Morisette was inducted into Eta Sigma Phi in 2020. She graduated with majors in Classical Studies and American Studies.

Jessica Weiss graduated with majors in Classical Studies in an Political Science (cum laude) . which she found complemented one another: “Through my coursework in both fields, I obtained a more holistic view of the origins of democracy, political philosophy, and the key themes and motives of war.” She wrote her senior thesis about the behavior of the mortal king Tantalus, who was punished by the gods for attempting to feed them his own son! She was inducted into Eta Sigma Phi. We wish her the best at her new job at as a corporate paralegal at Simpson, Thacher, & Bartlett, LLP in NYC. In the future, she intends to attend law school, for which knowledge of the classical world (especially Latin) will benefit her.