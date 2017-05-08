Senior Classics Presentations 2017

Last week, the four graduating Classics seniors presented their research projects in Seabury Hall. All of them did a fantastic job and gave the audience lots to chew on, both about the ancient and modern worlds.

Grace Gill presented “The Sin of Skin: Color and ‘Other’ in the Graeco-Roman World”, which demonstrated the inter- and multi-disciplinary focus of her studies at Trinity. Grace’s double major in Classics and Sociology shined through her presentation of the Ethiopian Christian figure “Moses the Black.”

Next up was Joy Kim, a double major in Classics and Urban Studies, who presented “Female Patronage of Public Space in Roman Cities.” She spoke about buildings in the Roman Empire that were funded by elite women, an honor often reserved for men.

Matt Reichelt presented his interdisciplinary project, “Cultural Reciprocity in Hellenistic Borsippa.” Matt discussed Borsippa, part of the Hellenistic kingdom of the Seleucids, that is now in modern-day Iraq. His focus was on the ruler’s negotiations between Greek and the native cultures.

The last presenter was Maura Griffith, whose double major in Classics and Biology gave rise to her thesis project entitled, “Species Algarum in Translation.” Her work is an English translation of part of a work written in Latin in the 19th century about different types of algae. Amazingly, this work had never been translated into English, and Trinity scientists expressed much interest in Maura’s translation!

Congratulations to all our seniors!