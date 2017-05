Congrats to the Classics Seniors!

Yesterday at the 191st commencement of Trinity College, five Classics majors graduated. We’ll miss them, but hope they stay in touch!

OLIVIA GIBSON (B.A., Classical Studies, International Studies: Global Studies, Religious Studies)

GRACE GILL (B.A., with honors in Classical Studies, with honors in Sociology)

MAURA GRIFFITH (B.A., cum laude, with honors in Interdisciplinary: Archaeobiology)

JOY KIM (B.A., summa cum laude, with honors in Classical Studies with honors in Urban Studies)

MATTHEW REICHELT (B.A., summa cum laude, with honors in Classical Studies, [History])

Congratulations and best wishes for the future to all!