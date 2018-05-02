Dr. Sam Moorhead and the Frome Hoard!

On Monday April 23 2018, we were fortunate to enjoy a lecture from Dr. Sam Moorhead of the British Museum. Dr. Moorhead came to Trinity’s campus to talk about the discovery and analysis of the Frome Hoard, a cache of ancient Roman coins dating to the late third century AD. The hoard was discovered in 2010 in a farmer’s field in Somerset, England and contained over half a million coins. Dr. Moorhead spoke to us about a variety of coins found in the Frome Hoard, and he focused on the reign of the emperor Canusius Adventus, whose silver denarius appears below. Thank you, Dr. Moorhead, for a lovely visit!