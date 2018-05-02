Trinity Classics at CAMWS 2018!

Trinity Classics faculty presented and responded to papers and presided over panels at the annual meeting of CAMWS (the Classical Association of the Middle West and South), held this year in beautiful Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Dr. Lauren Caldwell presented her paper, “Looking for Non-Elite Girls in the Roman Empire”, on the presidential panel “Constructions of Girlhood in Graeco-Roman Antiquity: Trends, Challenges, Critical Approaches“, and she presided over the “Ancient Science and Mathematics” panel.

Dr. Meredith Safran presented her paper, “Gender-flipping the Katabatic Hero: Starbuck as Aeneas in Battlestar Galactica (2003-2009)” on the panel “Wonder Woman and Warrior Princesses”, responded to the panel “Popular Classics Revisited”, and presided over the panel “Republican Histories.”

Dr. Vince Tomasso presented his paper, “The Elite and Popular Reception of Classical Antiquity in the Works of Cy Twombly and Roy Lichtenstein”, on the panel “Popular Classics Revisited,” which he organized and presided over.