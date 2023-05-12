Activities: Group self-selection

Group self-selection allows students to create and select groups to enhance collaboration and learning experience.

To add a group self-selection activity, make sure to turn edit mode on in the top right part of the screen. In the course Section where you will add the activity, at the bottom-right of the Section, click “+ Add an activity or resource.” Next, select “Group self-selection.” A description will be displayed on the right. Click “Add.” The Adding a Group self-selection page opens:

The features of this activity:

Students are able to create groups, give them descriptions and protect them with passwords. Students can select and join groups. Supervisors are assigned to groups (the default is a non-editing teacher, but it can be changed). Teachers are able to export group lists in a CSV file. Group self-selection is fully compatible with Moodle groups and, hence, supports group assignment submissions.

The instructor can regulate the extent to which these features can be used by modifying general permissions in the editing mode of the activity as shown below.

Once students join a group, they cannot change group membership themselves. The instructor must remove the student from the group they joined.