Grading an Essay Question in a Moodle Quiz

Grading essay questions in a moodle quiz can be tricky because the most intuitive way to do it is not the right way to do it. The setting you need can be difficult to find, but this post should show you exactly where to go to manual enter grades for open response type questions in a moodle quiz.

The first step to any non multiple choice or other such automatically graded questions is to click on the quiz you want to grade as it is posted on your moodle site. For example, I want to grade the responses to my moodle quiz called example so I will click on it as shown below.

Once in the quiz, you will scroll down and look at the box on the left side of the screen labeled administration with the subheading, quiz administration. In this box you will see the word results with a little drop down arrow. Click on results as shown below.

After you open the drop down menu from results, you will see four options. You want to click on the last option called Manual Grading. If you click grades you will see the results of the questions moodle has already graded but it will not let you grade an essay or other open response type answer.

After clicking on manual grading, you will be taken to a page where only the questions moodle hasn’t already graded will appear for you to grade yourself.

This is roughly what your page will look like. In my quiz there was only one essay question so it is only displaying that one question, but if you had multiple essay questions they would each receive there own row. I have had two students take the quiz and I have already graded one of them. This is why it says I have 2 total, one I need to grade, and one already graded. To grade the one that I still need to grade I will click on the word grade under the column “to grade”. This is highlighted below.

This will take you to a new page. At the top of the page are some settings that for the most part you will not need to worry about. These options are for the way your page looks and are best left alone. Below these settings, the page will look like this.

The two important things here are the comment box and the mark. In the comment box you can write notes to your students about their response and you can even upload a file here if you have a rubric you want to post. In the mark box you will give the amount of points you want the essay to have earned. In my quiz my essay is only worth 1 point so if I think the student deserves a 100% on this essay I will give them a 1 in this box. If I think they deserve an 80% I will give them a .8 etc. It is possible that when creating your quiz you made the essay question worth multiple points. If this is true you will have to adjust your math accordingly and mark it say 6/8 points. You must enter a mark but you do not have to enter comments.

After you are finished grading this student’s question you will click save and go to next page. For me this brings me back to the previous page because that was the last grade I had left to do. If you had multiple students’ responses in the “to grade” column on the previous page then when you click “save and go to next page” the next page will be the next student’s attempt. You will just repeat this until you have finished grading all the attempts at this essay question and then repeat it again for any other essay questions.

Finally, after completing all of the manual grading in a quiz, the grades will populate automatically into the gradebook under the name of the assignment. They will not appear here until you have completed the manual grading portion of the quiz,