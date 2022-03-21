How to Backup Your Moodle Courses

There are two methods for backing up your Moodle courses: downloading instructor files or creating a Moodle archive. The download instructor files option allows for downloading a .zip file with all the materials of the Moodle course, while creating a Moodle archive option produces an .mbz file that can be imported into another Moodle course.

Downloading Instructor Files

Downloading Instructor Files enables users to download all files used and posted within a Moodle course. This method allows for a quick capture of materials from a course that can be stored locally, without having to rely on Moodle’s services to access data.

To download instructor files:

Log into Moodle and open the course from which you plan to download files. In the menu bar at the right top of your course page, press on the gear button (gear icon ), and select Download instructor files. (Note: You can also choose More and then choose Download instructor files under Course Administration) Moodle then compresses the files into a single ZIP file and begins the download process. The download process depends on your browser settings. The .zip file will download without progress bar or completion alert. Now you can locate the downloaded .zip file on your computer and unzip the file.

Creating a Moodle archive file



1. To backup or archive your Moodle course, go into the editing mode of your course. Then click on the gear in the top right corner of your screen and choose “Backup” in the dropdown menu.

Alternatively, once you click on the gear, you can also choose “More”. Then you will be taken to the Course Administration block. Here, you can also select “Backup” as shown .

2. With check boxes, select the initial areas of the course that you wish to save, then click “Next” in the bottom right corner. Now choose the specific activities and resources that you want to backup, and click “Next” in the bottom right.

3. A confirmation screen showing a summary of all the selected components will then be displayed. Click on “Perform backup” in the bottom right to complete the process. A message will appear that the backup was successfully created. Click “Continue” to view a listing of your private backup area, with the Moodle backup files designated with a ‘.mbz’ extension.

4. To download a course archive file, click on “Download” and save the file to your computer.

Note: the Restore function is used by either a teacher or Moodle admin to add the backup file into a course.