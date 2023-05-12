Removing participants from a manually created course

Any course that is not automatically generated by the registrar’s directory (which is any Moodle course that is not connected to a class) will need to have participants manually added and removed. Instructions for adding participants can be found here: Adding Participants.

To remove a manually added participant:

Click the “Participants” link from the horizontal navigation menu under the the course name.



Click on the wastebasket under the “Status” column

If you do not see a Manual Enrollment option, you cannot delete the user because the Moodle course is linked to a course that is syncing enrollments with the registrar’s records. Students who have added/dropped the class will have their enrollment method automatically updated within a day of adding/dropping the course; you do not need to manually remove them.