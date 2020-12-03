Using Kaltura Media Assignments

First, you’ll want to start by adding your media assignment to your Moodle page. Open the course you would like to have the assignment in, and select “Turn Editing On”. From here, scroll to the section of your course that requires the media assignment, select “Add activity or Resource”, and, in the next menu select “Kaltura Media Assignment”.
Next, continue through settings as you would any other assignment. This includes:
Naming the assignment
Providing a description
Setting availability and a due date
Changing grading settings
For elaboration on any of these settings, see our posts on assignments
Once your settings are in place, you will be able to edit your media assignment from your course page, in the event that you need to edit your settings after publishing your assignment. Find where the assignment is listed, and with editing still turned on select “Edit”.
With this assignment in place, students will be able to submit a video from their own devices, which can then be received, watched, and graded by you according to the criteria established in your settings.