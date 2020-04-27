Using the Question Bank

The question bank allows instructors to create and edit questions from a database of question categories. These questions from a category can be exported to a quiz or lesson activity.

Accessing the question bank

The question bank’s menu will be found within the menu titled “administration” at the bottom of your class Moodle site. Here you can access the question bank itself in order to edit questions, or for a more specific look at each individual category, click the “categories” tab.

Categories

Questions will be organized into categories. Each course will initially have one “Default” category, however, it is best to create new categories in the “Categories” tab to suit the needs of your course. Once a category is selected, questions within that category will be displayed

To create new categories, select “categories” under the question bank drop-down menu shown above. This will allow the user to create new categories or edit existing ones.

Within this menu, moodle will provide you with a list of existing categories. Beneath each category title there will be 3-5 options to edit these categories. Delete (marked with an “X”) will give you the option to eliminate an entire category. Edit Category (marked with a gear) will allow the instructor to change the name, description, parent category, and ID number of that category. Move (marked by 1-4 arrows) will allow the instructor to manipulate the order in which