What’s New in Moodle 4.1

While there are many changes in this new version of Moodle, by far the most obvious is the navigation menus and icons.

Video Overview

The New Dashboard

Course Pages

For More Information

Video Overview of Changes

You will notice things have moved around on the Dashboard.

The old dashboard is on the left below and the new on the right.

The Course Overview Block now has been moved to its own tab.

Blocks that were displayed on the right hand side of the page are still there but now collapsed by default in the block drawer.

You will also see a button to turn editing on and off at the top right of every page.

Course site pages

In your course site you will see a number of cosmetic changes:

You can open and collapse the navigation menu on the left, and the block drawer on the right.

Click My Courses to go back to the list of your courses.

The settings icon is replaced with the settings link

Participants and grades can be found in this same navigation menu rather than in the left hand navigation menu.

There are all new icons for files and activities.

For more information

To read more about the new features in the latest version of Moodle: