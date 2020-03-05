Creating a Kaltura Video Quiz

You can easily add questions to a video file using Kaltura and Moodle. You can determine at what point to pause the video and ask a question and set various quiz options.

To get started the video must be in your Kaltura Media Space. You can upload videos directly or you can copy clips from videos linked to your Moodle site into your own space, from a library course reserve for example. You can create the quiz either in Kaltura Media Space or in the Moodle Media Gallery for your course but we recommend starting the quiz in Media Space.

Login with you Trinity credentials Go to My Media Select the video clip you want to use Under the actions menu choose Launch Editor Once you are in the Video editor click the Quiz icon that looks like a cube When you start creating the quiz a copy will be made so you are not altering the original clip Be sure to look through the various options especially under the details section. by default students can download a list of questions ahead of time, go back and change answers and skip questions. depending on how you set up the quiz you may want to change these settings. To add questions go to the point in the video where you want the question to appear and click add a Question. The options are Multiple Choice, Reflection Point (not actually a question), True/False, and Open ended. It is a good idea to have the last question at the end of the video to ensure students watch the entire clip Click Done when you are finished.

Once the Quiz has been created you can add it to your Moodle site: