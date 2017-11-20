Just acquired! A sweet bit of local history….

An early 18thC manuscript sermon by Rev. Simon Backus (1701-1746), who 20 years later died serving as Chaplain to 350 Connecticut troops on the expediton to Louisburg, Cape Breton.

Backus was brother-in-law to Jonathan Edwards (he was married to Eunice Edwards (1706-1778)), and also a graduate of Yale College (1724).

The second minister to be assigned to Newington, CT, he preached this sermon on September 11, 1726, 18 days after the parish voted to hire him full-time (albeit at a meagre salary).

The sermon proper begins on p. 5, comprises 15 pages, and is on the doctrine “That Pofessors of Christianity are Eminently obliged to a Life of Holiness and Piety.”