Chemistry Lecture Notebooks

The Trinity College Archives has just acquired two volumes of chemistry lecture notebooks from 1863. These notes were taken by William T. Currie—Class of 1863. The lectures were delivered by Thomas R. Pynchon—Class of 1841. Pynchon was President of the College from 1874-1883 and Scovill Professor of Chemistry and Natural Sciences from 1854-1902. Pynchon also served as College Librarian.

The notebooks are a gift from the Estate of Dr. J. Reilly Lewis.