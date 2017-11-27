Our Fall 2017 Creative Fellow is Soe Han Tha ’18.

Following her intuition since she emigrated from Myanmar to California at the age of 10, Soe Han (an Economics and International Studies double major, with a Chinese minor), “draws energy from both the beautiful and ugly aspects of life.” She “strives to use art to express human complexity and simplicity.” Tango tantalizes her, mosques move her, and Lisbon lingers in her heart wherever she goes to explore. She will explore all the things that the Watkinson holds, and by the end of the semester, her collection of poems will be a testament of her adventures with Watkinson treasures.